Artificial Sansevieria Snake Plant – 29.5-Inch Potted Fake Upward Foliage for Home or Office Decoration – Pointed Polyester Leaves by Pure Garden

HIGH QUALITY - Featuring adjustable lush leaves pointing upward and vibrant variegated coloring trimmed in yellow offering the life-like detail of a live Sansevieria plant. Your friends and family won’t know that this beautiful succulent is artificial. 29.5-INCHES-TALL - Standing 29.5-inches-tall, this fake snake plant will make a bold statement in any space for years to come. This artificial floor plant also makes a great gift for housewarming parties, weddings, holidays, and other special occasions. STURDY AND HEAVY – The faux plant is set in a 6-inch diameter pot that provides a stable base and can be used as-is or teamed up with a decorative planter or urn (not included) that matches your existing home décor. VERSATILE DÉCOR - Add a natural accent to any area inside the home! The artificial Sansevieria snake plant is perfect for the entryway, living room, bedroom, bathroom, or office, providing a fresh look year-round without watering or maintenance. PRODUCT DETAILS - Material: Plastic. Dimensions: (H) 29.5-inches, Pot Diameter: 6-inches. Weighs: 5.1lbs. Care Instructions: Hand wash with damp cloth and towel dry. Some re-shaping may be needed at arrival. Do not water.