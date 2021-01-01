Artificial Rose and Hydrangea Floral Arrangement in Vase

Beautiful, fluffy and colorful! The vigorously growing hydrangea and rose shrub symbolize growth, heartfelt emotions, and prosperity. Adding these into your decorations and arrangements will give your party or home space a refreshing and exotic appeal and sophistication. Amazingly realistic foliage gives an enchanting finishing look to the bouquet; soft stems are comfortable to hold while delicately handcrafted blooms give an everlasting refreshing look and feel to your floral arrangements. Unlike their fresh counterparts, this undying silk will always stay colorful, vibrant, and blooming, oozing everlasting festive colors of happiness all around! Flowers Color: Pink