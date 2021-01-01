From the holiday aisle
Artificial Hydrangea, Phalaenopsis Mixed Floral Arrangement in Planter
Instantly transform your home into full holiday mode with this artificial arrangement of seasonal favorites; intricately designed hydrangea floral in bright hues softened with phalaenopsis blossoms, complemented with variegated holly greenery and sprinkled throughout with bright red berries. All carefully rooted with natural moss in a drawer planter, it would make an exceptional holiday accent.