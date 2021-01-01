Artificial Hydrangea Floral Arrangements

Material: Silk, plastic, iron wires.Dimension: The flower diameter is about 2.75 inches (7cm), and the height of a single flower is about 11 inches (28cm).Package: 12pcs fake chrysanthemum ball flowers.Color: Milk White/Champagne/Light Blue/Purple/Red. EXQUISITE APPEARANCE: Made of high quality material, the chrysanthemum ball flowers look the same as the real one and giving you a real touch. You can cut it whatever you like to adapt to your mix.EASY TO CLEAN & SAVE: Unlike the real fresh chrysanthemum ball, the flowers and leaves will not fall. It is easy to clean and can be conserved several years.NO SMELL & NO ALLERGY: Artificial mums flowers is friendly for the one who don't like strange smell or allergy to pollen. fake mums flower is value for indoor outdoor decor. Such as table centerpiece, dining room, wedding arrangement, bathroom, office, coffee shop decor, etc. Flower Color: Red