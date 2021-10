Perfectly trimmed and arranged, the Bay Leaf Cone Artificial Foliage Topiary in Planter is soft and UV-resistant. Nestled in a polished white planter, this artificial tree will be sure to open up and give any room a clean and fresh feeling. Use it in your sunroom to fill in any empty pockets of space next to your couch or favorite chair. The warm rays of the sun will only serve to enhance this tree’s beauty.