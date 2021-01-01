Artificial Violet Flower Wall Wisteria Basket Hanging Garland Vine Flowers Fake Silk Orchid,Purple

Artificial flowers and leaves,fresh color,The flowers never wither and fall,looks beautiful,soft petals,Leaf texture clear,shiny surface of the blade,vivid realistic and lifelike.Silk flowers and leaves,plastic vines,Made of fabric material Silk and plastic premium quality,poisonless and harmless,Like real flowers vine but not scented.Each Vine has 18 forks with many flowers and leaves , the total length is 86 cm.Violet Silk Vine Flowers is the perfect to creat romantic to any ceremony.Suitable for weddings, stages, parlours, bedrooms ,offices, hotel, dining rooms, birthdays, Valentine's Day, stores private club and any other place that you want to decorate,Such as wall ,doors, swing, cafes ,restaurants and aisle ways etc. Flowers/Leaves Color: White