Artificial Butterfly Orchid Flower 5 Piece Wedding Home Decor Fake Cloth Flower

Specifications: Beautiful artificial butterfly orchid flower. Perfect for your wedding day/cake toppers/craft projects or just make your own beautiful display. Increase more color and vitality to your life, make you have a good mood every day. Type: Artificial Butterfly Orchid Flower Material: Cloth, Plastic Quantity: 1 Pc (7 Heads of Flower on 1 Piece) Features: False Flower, Home Decor, Romantic Flower Dia.:10cm/3.94" (Approx.) Total Length: 80cm/31.50" (Approx.) Flower Size: 28cm/11.02" (Approx.) Notes: Artificial flower only, vase is not included. Due to the light and screen setting difference, the item's color may be slightly different from the pictures. Please allow slight dimension difference due to different manual measurement. Package Includes: 1 Pc Artificial Butterfly Orchid Flower (7 Heads of Flower on 1 Piece)