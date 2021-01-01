Artificial Boxwood Wreath 15' Gree Wreath for Front Door Eucalyptus Wreath Round Green Wreath Outdoor Front Door Wreath Wall Window Party Décor

Best Quality Guranteed. 16' Artificial Boxwood Wreath LIFELIKE LOOK, SAME AS IN STORE - Made of professional flower-made plastic which is poisonless and harmless. The green wreath is handmade on a sturdy wreath base and filled with plump green leaves. Simple elegant and comfortable color, vivid natural form, giving people artistic romantic feelings. BRING A TOUCH OF NATURE INDOOR / OUTDOOR - This decorative wreath can be used indoor or outdoor, making it a versatile decorating accessory. Hang it above your fireplace, place it on your front door, or on a living room wall. This wreath will bring an enjoyable ambiance all year round. NO MAINTENANCE REQUIRED - Artificial green wreath, no hassles with needle clean up or maintenance required. This green wreath includes ultraviolet protection to prevent fading and will look great for years to come. A must-have door wreath. Size: 15' Friendly Note: When you received the item, there might be a little