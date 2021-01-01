From threshold
9" x 6" Artificial Boxwood Plant in Pot - Threshold
Advertisement
Add extra greenery to your living room decor without the hassle of watering with this Artificial Boxwood Potted Plant from Threshold™. This potted artificial plant features boxwood stems with plenty of lush green leaves to add nature-inspired flair you'll love, and it comes potted inside a melamine container for easy display on any flat surface. Just place this artificial tropical plant on the mantel, console or entryway table along with other potted plants to create an indoor oasis.