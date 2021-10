Feeling a little landlocked? Bring a taste of the tropics into your abode with this potted areca palm tree! This botanical offers organic allure without ever having you worrying about watering or finding the perfect slice of sunlight. It is nestled inside an understated, round black pot for versatile appeal, but you can always tuck it into another pot of your choice so it fits right into your ensemble. This areca palm tree will create a sunny atmosphere wherever you place it. Set Size: 1