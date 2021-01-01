From kohler
Kohler Artifacts S-HydroRail Shower System Artifacts Shower Head and Hand Shower Combo with HydroRail Shower System and Pressure Balance Valve
Kohler Artifacts S-HydroRail Shower System Artifacts Shower Head and Hand Shower Combo with HydroRail Shower System and Pressure Balance Valve Bundle Features: Shower Head Features: Katalyst air injection technology MasterClean spray face makes cleaning easy 66 nozzles provide an optimized spray pattern Hand Shower Features: Single function offers a consistent spray pattern Air injection technology MasterClean spray face HydroRail Features: Slidebar allows for adjustment of height and angle for the handshower Diverter located at the base of the column Valve Trim / Valve Features: Single lever handlePressure balanced valve ADA compliant Scald guard protection Integrated adjustable service stops (screwdriver stops) allows user to turn water off at the valve while not interrupting water service to the home Bundle Specifications: Shower Head Specifications: Shower Head Diameter: 6" Shower Head Depth: 3-15/16" Flow Rate: 2.5 GPM (gallons-per-minute) Hand Shower Specifications: Hand Shower Height: 9-7/8" Hand Shower Head Diameter: 3-5/8" Flow Rate: 2.0 GPM (gallons-per-minute) HydroRail Specifications: Length: 25-3/8" Width: 3" Valve Trim / Valve Specifications: Trim Diameter: 6-9/16" Flow Rate: 5 GPM (gallons per minute) Pressure Balanced Polished Chrome