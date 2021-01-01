Artifacts Kitchen Sink Faucet With Kohler Konnect And Voice-Activated Technology

The Artifacts smart faucet with voice-activated technology dispenses measured amounts of water at your spoken command. Just say the words to turn the water on, fill containers to a preset level or dispense a specific quantity. In addition to voice control, this touchless faucet includes a motion sensor that turns water on and off with a wave of your hand. Artifacts provide three sprays to make daily kitchen tasks easier. The faucet works with the Konnect app so you can monitor water usage and be notified of unusual flow.