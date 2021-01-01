From kohler
KOHLER Artifacts 1-Spray 6 in. Single Wall Mount Fixed Shower Head in Vibrant Polished Nickel
Create a look all your own with the Artifacts collection. Timeless and classic in its inspiration, Artifacts allows you to coordinate faucets, accessories, showering and finishes to express your personal style. This Artifacts showerhead features Katalyst, a cutting-edge technology that intensifies the flow of water for a completely indulgent showering experience while saving up to 20% water consumption compared to conventional 2.5 GPM showerheads. Color: Vibrant Polished Nickel.