Artie Coffee Table

This mixed-material coffee table combines a hand-cut and welded frame with natural marble for a sleek, sophisticated look in versatile neutral hues. The black frame is made from powder-coated steel tubes and is welded in an X formation with stretchers for added stability. Plus, the legs have adjustable levelers to help you find the perfect height. Up top, the table is made from white Carrara marble with natural gray veining that gives the table its one-of-a-kind character, ensuring no two pieces are alike. The best part? It arrives fully assembled for fuss-free installation.