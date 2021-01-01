Our chambray linen collection incorporates all kitchen textiles a baker, chef, or host may need for their kitchen or dining room. Providing a selection of different colors, you are sure to find a color to match your decor. With quality in every thread these durable, long lasting kitchen textiles are a must with a timeless design that will make a statement all year long. This look can go places and can easily be incorporated into many different styles for your home including farmhouse, relaxed and informal, timeless, or French country. Our chambray collection includes aprons, oven mitts, potholders, dishtowels, tablecloths, table runners, and napkins. DII Artichoke Solid Chambray Tablecloth Cotton in Green | CAMZ38692