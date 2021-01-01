Arterra Towel Ring in Brushed Nickel

The Arterra collection features classic lines without being too ornate. This family was designed to subtly modernize the look of a more traditional bathroom while adding a classic twist to a more contemporary one. This allows the family to fit both traditional and contemporary styled interiors. The sharp refined lines of the Arterra family provide a traditional yet timeless look to complement your bathroom while the statuesque presence elevates the look of your bathroom. It is both casual and sophisticated so it integrates blissfully into many different environments.