Artemis LED Wall Sconce No. 20439 by Access Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Steel - (20439LEDD-BS/OPL)

Where strong lighting is needed, the Artemis LED Wall Sconce No. 20439 by Access Lighting delivers. A striking shade inside an understated frame, this fixture gains visual appeal through its bold lighting and functionality. A Glass shade bulges out away from the wall, held in place by the firm outline of a Steel frame. The cold Steel contrasts the texture of the delicate Glass while complementing the smooth curve of the shade. The vibrant glow of the LED light shines off the square frame, accentuating every angle of the structure. Placing elegant Glass and strong lighting front and center, the Artemis pulls no punches as it illuminates large living rooms, long hallways and open entryways. Based in Irvine, California, Access Lighting uses the latest technology to create high-end modern lighting solutions at competitive prices. They value energy efficiency, which is why they offer LED, fluorescent, and smart lights. Access Lighting offers a wide assortment of light fixtures from sputnik pendants to outdoor spotlights, all of which feature modern, sleek designs that are perfect for contemporary homes and businesses. Color: Silver. Finish: Brushed Steel