Artemis by Minka Aire Smart Fan Collection continues the tradition of curves and curls lending the feel of kinetic sculpture to any contemporary setting with the Artemis. An integrated 20-Watt LED light provides energy efficient illumination LED lamp is fully dimmable, and the full function remote control includes 3 forward/reverse fan speeds This 3-blade gem is offered in new finish selections, providing a uniqueness all its own Ultra-modern fan design that effectively cools and beautifies any surrounding space. Artemis has recently been upgraded to include new features and make your fans as smart as they can be using Wi-Fi technology into a ceiling fan receiver so you can operate your fan right from your smart device. Features include the speed and direction of the fan and the uplight and downlight if applicable. Users may set their fans on a timer or enable the home away feature which sets lights to turn on at a certain interval to simulate someone being at home. Minka Aire Artemis LED 58-in Liquid Nickel LED Indoor Smart Ceiling Fan with Light and Remote (3-Blade) | F803DL-LN