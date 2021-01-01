From addison rugs
Addison Rugs Artemis 6 Geode 3 ft. 3 in. x 5 ft. 1 in. Geode Indoor Area Rug
Advertisement
The Addison Artemis collection features a machine woven construction of high luster polyester with plush polypropylene. The high luster accent yarn brings out nature's inspired designs. Cosmo area rugs bring together exceptional style, comfort, durability and value for your modern homes. Choose from 6 patterns and color ways each available in 4 sizes. Easy care rugs are family and pet friendly. Vacuum rugs regularly on highest setting and blot spills immediately. Color: Geode.