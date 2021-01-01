ArtAppealz Steve Goad "A Place to Ponder" Removable Wall Art

ArtWall "A Place to Ponder" Removable Wall Art Mural by Steve Goad is hand-crafted with the signature "ArtAppealz" technology, featuring a removable Photo Tex, high-definition print that is ready to hang in your home or place of business and is guaranteed to add a touch of color and style to any setting. This durable material is backed with a reusable adhesive that won't leave a sticky residue on your wall and it ships in a three-inch cardboard tube that can be used for storage and transportation.