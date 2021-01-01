Suzy Toronto Art Prints - Matted 'Wisdom For My Grandson' Print

Matted 'Wisdom For My Grandson' Print. Bring cheeky charm through in your space by popping this print by your porch or along your hallway's walls. The inspirational message adds a wholesome whimsy to your home's aesthetic.Full graphic text: Wonderful wacky words... wisdom for my grandson: Play with wild abandon, no matter how old you are. When Mom and Dad say no, ask for Grandma. Think big... if that doesn't work, just think bigger. Life is all about how you handle Plan B... in the end it will be the true test of your character. Don't do dumb stuff (you know what!). Your future does not lie in front of your, it resides deep inside you. Rise by lifting others. Forgive everyone everything. Be kind and always play fair, even when others don't. Honor your legacy with your integrity. There is no right way to do a wrong thing. Always remember that I believe in you... always have, always will. In the end, good guys always win. Never forget: I will love you forever, for always, and no matter what.8'' W x 10'' HPaperImported