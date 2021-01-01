From kwik stix
Kwik Stix Art Paint - Neon Colors 12-Ct. Tempera Paint Stick Set
Neon Colors 12-Ct. Tempera Paint Stick Set. Let budding artists indulge their creativity without creating a mess by supplying them with these solid paint sticks that don't require brushes or water. The special formula dries in 90 seconds to stop smears and prevent cracks. Includes two sets of solid paint sticks (12 sticks total)Packaged: 4.25'' W x 7'' H x 2'' D eachTempera paintRecommended for ages 3 years and upImported