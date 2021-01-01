From kwik stix
Kwik Stix Art Paint - Classic Colors 96-Ct. Tempera Paint Sticks Set
Classic Colors 96-Ct. Tempera Paint Sticks Set. Let budding artists indulge their creativity without creating a mess by supplying them with these solid paint sticks that don't require brushes or water. The special formula dries in 90 seconds to stop smears and prevent cracks. This giant pack allows everyone to join in on the fun. Includes 96 solid paint sticksPackaged: 16.25'' W x 13.25'' H x 2'' DTempera paintRecommended for ages 3 years and upImported