From paint by number
Paint By Number Art Paint - Beautiful Peacock Paint-by-Numbers Kit
Advertisement
Beautiful Peacock Paint-by-Numbers Kit. Wow-worthy painting genius is yours to pursue with assistance from this paint-by-number set, highlighting a majestic avian scene with a near-kaleidoscope in color. Easy-to-follow instructions, vibrant paints and a numbered canvas bring the basics to the easel, and you bring your professional hand.Includes one numbered acrylic-based paint set, one pre-printed numbered canvas, one set of three paintbrushes (small, medium and large) and instructions40'' W x 50'' HCanvasRecommended for ages 8 years and upImported