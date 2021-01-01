Art Paint AP32 BatteryFree 8192 Levels Pressure Passive Stylus Only for Graphics Tablet S620 amp PD2200

Best Quality Guranteed. SPECIFICITY -ArtPaint AP32 is compatible for S620 Tablet ONLY. It is not compatible with Phone/ PC/ iPad/ Other Brand graphics tablets, etc. BATTERY-FREE STYLUS-improves ergonomics and reliability: Charging unnecessary. Without a battery, the stylus is lighter in weight and minimizes your grip effort, reduces stress to your hand and wrist, provides a more comfortable and natural feel to the hand. 8192 LEVELS OF PEN PRESSURE SENSITIVITY -provides more accurate and responsive pen-cursor movement, makes your drawing line smooth and natural. PROGRAMMABLE BUTTON- There are two customize express keys on the pen. They can make your work flow quicker and largely enhance work efficiency. The pen tip and pen buttons can work together to realize certain functions. PEN NIB & CLIP - There are 8 Replacement nibs and a pen nib clip come with the pen for replacement. You can easily replace the pen nibs when they are worn out.