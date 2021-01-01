Art Mousepad Natural Rubber Mouse Pad with Classic Photo of Astronaut Landing on The Moon Stitched Edges 95x79 inches

Best Quality Guranteed. The mousepad is printed with the classic photo of Astronaut Landing on the Moon Made from high quality natural rubber material. The dimension of the mouse pad is 9.5x7.9 inches Stitched border prevents the mousepad edge from warping or fraying Vibrant printing brings out the most of the original art is the exclusive seller of the mousepads, we have never authorized any other sellers to sell our products. PLEASE DO NOT waste your money on possible fraudulent sellers