From art gallery fabrics
Art Gallery Bloomsbury West End Blooms Dark Blue, Quilting Fabric by the Yard
Advertisement
Designed by Bari J. for Art Gallery Fabrics this 200 thread count cotton print fabric is perfect for quilting apparel and home decor accents. Colors include pink green cream and black. 100% Cotton 44'' wide. Fabric is sold by the yard and cut to order. For example, order of 1 yard (Qty=1) is 44'' x 36''. Order of 3 yards (Qty=3) is 44'' x 108''. Washing Instructions: Machine Wash/Tumble Dry Low