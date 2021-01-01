From sterling
Sterling Art Activity Books - Sherlock Bones & The Addition & Subtraction Adventure Activity Book
Sherlock Bones & The Addition & Subtraction Adventure Activity Book. Your little one will help Sherlock Bones and his trusted companion Dr. Catson uncover mysteries and foil the plans of the evil Professor Moriratty by using the power of addition and subtraction in this fun and educational activity book. Written by Jonny MarxIllustrated by John BigwoodSeries: Sherlock BonesPublisher: Sterling publishing32 pagesRecommended for ages 6 to 9 years