Arsis Power Loom Light Gray/Ivory Rug
Description
Features:Rug weave: Power loomMaterial: PolypropyleneMaterial Details: Construction: Machine MadeTechnique: Power LoomOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: NoBacking Material Details: Rug Shape: Primary Color: Light gray/IvoryPattern: PlaidFringe / Tassel: NoHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: YesStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: TurkeyRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseProduct Care -: Professional cleaning recommendedLicensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Professional cleaningColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: DS Primary Product Style: LodgeDS Secondary Product Style: Mountain LodgeSpefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: DO NOT USEStiftung Warentest Note: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoGreen Label Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: Dimensions:Rug Size: Pile Height: 0.5Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 8'): 8Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'): 6Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'): 10Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'1" x 7'6"): 16Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 6' x 9', Round 6'): 23Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Square 6'): 15Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 34Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 6' x 9', Round 6', Square 6'): 72Overall Width (Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 8', Runner 2'6" x 10', Runner 2'6" x 12', Runner 2'6" x 6'): 30Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'): 36Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 96Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'): 48Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'1" x 7'6"): 61Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 12'): 108Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6', Round 6', Square 6', Runner 2'6" x 6'): 72Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 12', Runner 2'6" x 12'): 144Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 120Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'): 60Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 6' x 9'): 108Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'1" x 7'6"): 90Overall Length (Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 8'): 96Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 8'