Arsheq Geometric Seafoam/Ivory Area Rug
Description
Features:Bold, jewel toneMaterial: PolypropyleneMaterial Details: Construction: Machine MadeTechnique: Power LoomOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: NoBacking Material Details: Rug Shape (Rug Size: Runner 2'3" x 8'): RunnerRug Shape (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'1" x 7'6"): RectangleRug Shape (Rug Size: Square 6'): SquarePrimary Color: Seafoam/IvoryIs this rug available in different colors?: YesPattern: GeometricFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: TraditionalRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: YesCountry of Origin: TurkeyRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseProduct Care -: Professional cleaning recommendedLicensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Professional cleaningColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: Spefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: DO NOT USEStiftung Warentest Note: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: Dimensions:Pile Height: 1.57Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Runner 2'3" x 8'): 8Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'): 6Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'): 10Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'1" x 7'6"): 16Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 6' x 9'): 23Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Round 6'): 15Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Square 6'): 15Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 34Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 8'6" x 12'): 46Overall Width (Rug Size: Runner 2'3" x 8'): 27Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'): 36Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'): 48Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'1" x 7'6"): 61Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 6' x 9'): 72Overall Width (Rug Size: Round 6'): 72Overall Width (Rug Size: Square 6'): 72Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 96Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 8'6" x 12'): 102Overall Length (Rug Size: Runner 2'3" x 8'): 96Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'): 60Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'): 72Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'1" x 7'6"): 90Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 6' x 9'): 108Overall Length (Rug Size: Round 6'): 72Overall Length (Rug Size: Square 6'): 72Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 120Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 8'6" x 12'): 144Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'