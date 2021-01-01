Arshen Meadow 20" 100% Cotton Napkin

Inspired by an 18th-century take on Indian Chintz, the napkin, designed in collaboration, brings history to the comfort of home. Named for Adrienne de Noailles de La Fayette, wife of the Marquis de Lafayette, this napkin features a blooming floral design in an updated spring colorway of blues and greens on soft white ground. Switch to an alternate coordinating geometric print with just the flip of the napkin! Crafted of 100-percent cotton the Adrienne Meadow napkin is machine washable for easy care.