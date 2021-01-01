Arsenault 1-Light Outdoor Wall Lantern

Features:One light outdoor wall lanternSeedy glassUL listed for wet locationLighting Type: Outdoor Wall LanternCountry of Origin: ChinaPower Source: HardwiredDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: WetWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Fixture Finish: BronzeVoltage: 120Low Voltage - Vizcon Only: Standard Voltage - Vizcon Only: Fixture Shape: EmpireBulb Included: NoEU Energy Efficiency Class: Number of Light Bulbs Required: Brightness (Lumens): Color Temperature (Kelvin): Bulb Type: Edison Bulb: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Wattage: Bulb Color: Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: StandardRecommended Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Number of Bulbs: 1Fixture Material: MetalMaterial Details: Glass Type: SeededPlug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Smart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Style: TraditionalProduct Care: Wipe clean with dry clothOur Staff Picks: NoStaff Picks Enumeration: Shade Included: Shade Material: GlassBack Plate Included: YesSpefications:Accommodates: 1x100W medium base bulb (not included)UL Listed: YesWhat is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.ETL Listed: YesTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: YesWEEE Recycling Required: YesNevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: YesWashington 19.260 GSL Compliant: YesDimensions:Overall Product Weight: 1.72Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 9.5Overall Width - Side to Side: 6.5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 7.5Body Width - Side to Side: Body Depth - Front to Back: 7.5Back Plate Height - Top to Bottom: 6.5Back Plate Width - Side to Side: 5Back Plate Depth - Front to Back: Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: