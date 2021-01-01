Eddie Bauer Arrowhead 3-Piece Charcoal Gray Geometric Cotton Full/Queen Quilt Set

Inspired by the American west, the Eddie Bauer Arrowhead quilt features iconic southwest triangle motifs in charcoal, printed on ivory. Reverse features a modern charcoal pinstripe. Made from 100% cotton and pre-washed, the quilt set is breathable, durable and soft. Filled with a blend of 80% cotton and 20% polyester, Eddie Bauer quilts are lightweight but warm. Shams are included to round out the ensemble. (one sham included with twin size.) Rounded corners and unique diamond quilt stitch are the details you'd expect from Eddie Bauer. Packaged thoughtfully without plastic. Machine washable for easy care. Available in multiple colors, other colors sold separately. Color: Gray.