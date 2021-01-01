Brightup Arrival Christmas Full-Color LED Face-Changing Glowing Mask APP Control DIY Shining Mask For Festival DJ Party Decoration

The rated capacity of this product is 2000mAh. Ultra-long life battery, up to 500 cycles or longer. This product needs to be used with the mobile phone APP (Shining Mask). Using high-power, high-brightness, long-life 2074 2121RGB lamp beads, The screen will display the charging status when charging, and it will display full filling when fully charged. Press the power button, and then cover the sensor switch with your hand, an OK picture appears on the display, and you can use gestures to change the screen pattern.