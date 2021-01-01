Arrison Twin Wood and Upholstered Low Profile Platform Bed

This upholstered bed with headboard is a minimalistic, stylish bed frame that works well with a variety of decorating styles and makes it easy for you to enhance and improve your space. Featuring strong, solid pine wood and ten supporting slats, this bed is built to last, ensuring it will accompany you for many years. Upholstered in foam-filled polyester for an inviting feel, the included headboard boasts button-tufted detailing that adds a touch of visual texture.