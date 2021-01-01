From moen
Moen Arris Brushed Nickel Wall Mount Towel Ring | YB0886BN
Advertisement
Arris faucets and accessories feature a cylindrical look that's thoroughly modern. Sharp angles add distinctive contrast to the tubular lines that dominate each piece in this collection. Exposed pipes and industrial-chic finishes are just a few of the downtown loft-inspired design details that come to life in Arris faucets and accessories. Sharp angles and tubular lines dominate each piece in this modern collection. Moen Arris Brushed Nickel Wall Mount Towel Ring | YB0886BN