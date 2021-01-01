Moen Arris Brushed Nickel Double Robe Hook

Arris faucets and accessories feature a cylindrical look that's thoroughly modern. Sharp angles add distinctive contrast to the tubular lines that dominate each piece in this collection. Exposed pipes and industrial-chic finishes are just a few of the downtown loft-inspired design details that come to life in Arris faucets and accessories. Sharp angles and tubular lines dominate each piece in this modern collection. Moen's brushed nickel finish brings the warm look of stainless to your bath. A purchase of this product comes with a limited lifetime warranty to ensure that our customers are protected from any material or workmanship defects. This item has metal mounting post for extra security and is designed for a hassle free installation. This product also coordinates with other faucets and accessories in the Arris Collection making it the perfect addition to your bathroom.