Furniture of America Arriana 2-Piece White Tri-Fold Mirror Vanity Set
The Arriana Tri-fold Mirror Vanity Set features a sleek finish and gorgeous mirrored drawers. The tri-fold mirror showcases a beautiful curved structure resting gracefully atop the wide tabletop. Three-drawers with crystal acrylic pulls provide generous storage for make-up essentials and the matching stool complements, providing a comforting rest while you get ready for the day. Color: White.