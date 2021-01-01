Arren suspends five pleasingly rounded shades from an iron fixture finished in black, the clear glass pendants hanging from a rectangular ceiling plate and adjustable black fabric cords. Boasting clean lines and graceful proportions, the Arren Black Linear 5-Light Pendant with Clear Round Shades creates a striking line of light above a long island or table. Designed by Amanda Ip of Slate Design exclusively for us, this pendant is part of our Arren collection of flexible lighting options with a custom feel.Our modern-yet-timeless Arren collection combines single- and multi-bulb ceiling lights and sconces in a variety of configurations and finishes with elegant glass shades available in three shapes and three finishes. Install a linear five-light pendant over your dining room table, a matching flush mount light above the bar cart and sconces flanking the buffet, or scatter coordinating light fixtures throughout your home for a modern mixed-materials look. Designed by Amanda Ip of Slate Design Iron ceiling plate and sockets with black finish Clear glass shades 36 black fabric cords Each cord is adjustable in height 41x8 ceiling plate 5 sockets Hardwire professional installation recommended Accommodates five bulbs up to 60W incandescent or energy-efficient equivalent not included Dust with soft, dry cloth Imported