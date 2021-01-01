Arren suspends five milky-white glass shades from an iron fixture finished in gleaming brass, the pleasingly rounded pendants hanging from a circular ceiling plate and adjustable black fabric cords. Boasting clean lines and graceful proportions, the Arren Brass Round 5-Light Pendant with Milk Round Shades creates a striking cluster of light above a table or island. Designed by Amanda Ip of Slate Design exclusively for us, this pendant is part of our Arren collection of flexible lighting options with a custom feel.Our modern-yet-timeless Arren collection combines single- and multi-bulb ceiling lights and sconces in a variety of configurations and finishes with elegant glass shades available in three shapes and three finishes. Install a round five-light pendant over your kitchen table, matching single pendants over the island and flush mount lights above the sink, or scatter coordinating light fixtures throughout your home for a modern mixed-materials look. Designed by Amanda Ip of Slate Design Iron ceiling plate and sockets with brass finish Milk glass shades 42 black fabric cords Each cord is adjustable in height 18-dia. ceiling plate 5 sockets Hardwire professional installation recommended Accommodates five bulbs up to 60W incandescent or energy-efficient equivalent not included Dust with soft, dry cloth Imported