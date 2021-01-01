From nameeks
Nameeks ARR02 Glimmer 31-1/2"W x 27-3/5"H Lighted Mirror White Home Decor Mirrors Bathroom Mirror
Nameeks ARR02 Glimmer 31-1/2"W x 27-3/5"H Lighted Mirror Nameeks ARR02 Features:Covered under Nameek's 5 year limited warrantyRectangular vanity mirror with 5050 SMD LED light chipOn/Off switch and built in UL LED driverLight switch located on the side of the mirrorLED strip - cannot replace bulbsSecure mounting assemblyAll hardware for installation includedNameeks ARR02 Specifications:Width: 31-1/2"Height: 27-3/5"Depth: 1-9/10"Glass Edge: PlainMirror Frame: Fameless Bathroom Mirror White