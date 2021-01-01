DreamLab Aromatherapy Lavender Pillow Protectors, King (2-Pack)

DreamLab uses innovative comfort technology to improve your sleep—with science. The Aromatherapy Collection features lavender scented micro-encapsulation. Each product is gently scented with lavender essential oil to provide a calming and relaxing sleep experience. When friction is applied to the product from normal usage, the tiny scented capsules burst to release the lavender scent. Since the capsules break over time, the scent is long-lasting, even after many washings. The lavender plant is known to help reduce stress and anxiety and foster calmness and wellness. In addition to the natural benefits of lavender, our plush sleep pillows are comfortable and quiet to help you sleep well. All pillows are also machine washable.