From bernhardt design
Aro Bar Stool by Bernhardt Design - Color: Wood Tones - Finish: Polished Stainless Steel - (1518_837_Maple)
Concentric circles define the Aro Bar Stool. The wooden seat is supported by a frame of polished stainless steel that creates an elegant symmetrical design. Choose between either a maple or walnut seat in your choice of finish. Bernhardt Design is a furniture company founded by John M. Bernhardt in 1889. Their eye-catching, modern designs use quality materials and demonstrate expert craftsmanship with strong, clean lines. From the simple, elegant Facet Small Round Occasional Table to the comfortable, fashionable Mitt Lounge Chair, their creations are stylish, versatile and expressive. Color: Wood Tones. Finish: Maple: 837