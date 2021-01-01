Arnoldsville Raised Orford 32.81' L x 20.5" W Wallpaper Roll

Inspired by nature, Sea Glass, my latest collection uses both a color palette and organic elements found from the earth. Sea Glass is a multitude of color ranging from blue greens, earthy browns, yellows, and reddish copper highlighting the extraordinary intensity of tones found in nature. Featuring distinct designs of tossed floral, ivy trails, and landscapes of spruce trees paired with textural wood grains and oxidized metals help complete the lifecycle of the collection. Sea Glass is a harmony of sophisticated textures and elegant metallic ink to bring the designs to life. Inspired by nature to energize the home. Color: Gold/Taupe