Visual Comfort ARN5360 Sesia 12" Small Globe Pendant with White Glass by AERIN Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Visual Comfort ARN5360 Sesia 12" Small Globe Pendant with White Glass by AERIN Sesia Small Globe Pendant with White Glass Features Designed by AERIN Requires 1 x 60 watt max, medium (E26) base bulb White glass shade Dimmable UL rated for dry locations 1 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Fixture Height: 21" Overall Height: 59-1/4" Min Custom Height: 31" Width: 12" Stem Length: 32" (2 x 16" lengths) Canopy Size: 5" Round Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 1 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulbs Included: No Voltage: 120 volts Bronze