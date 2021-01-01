From visual comfort
Visual Comfort ARN5352 Agnes 21" Large Pendant Light by AERIN Plaster White Indoor Lighting Pendants
Visual Comfort ARN5352 Agnes 21" Large Pendant Light by AERIN Agnes Small Pendant Features Designed by AERIN Hand applied living finish Requires (1) x 75 watt max, medium (E26) bulb Dimmable ETL rated for dry locations 1 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Fixture Height: 13-1/2" Overall Height: 50-1/4" Minimum Height: 21" Width: 21" Stem Length: 32" (2 x 16" lengths) Canopy Diamter : 4-1/4" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 1 Max Watts Per Bulb: 75W Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Included: No Voltage: 120 volts Plaster White