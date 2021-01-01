From visual comfort
Visual Comfort ARN3655L Toulon 27" Table Lamp by AERIN Beaded Blue Porcelain Lamps Table Lamps
Visual Comfort ARN3655L Toulon 27" Table Lamp by AERIN Toulon Table Lamp with Linen ShadeFeaturesDesigned by AERINLinen ShadeRequires 1 x 75 watt max, medium (E26) base bulbDimmableIntegrated on/off switchUL Rated for dry locations1 Year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 27.25"Width: 17" Shade Width (top): 13" Shade Width (bottom): 17" Shade Height: 13.5"ElectricalLamping: E26 DimmerNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 75Bulb Included: NoVoltage: 120 Beaded Blue Porcelain