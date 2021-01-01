From visual comfort
Visual Comfort ARN2921 Samos 13" Small Sculpted Sconce with Alabaster Shade by AERIN Gild / Alabaster Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Visual Comfort ARN2921 Samos 13" Small Sculpted Sconce with Alabaster Shade by AERIN Samos Small Sculpted Sconce with Alabaster Shade Features Designed by AERIN Hand applied living finish Alabaster shade Integrated LED light source Dimmable ETL rated for damp locations 1 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Height: 12-3/4" Width: 9-3/4" Extension: 3-1/2" Backplate Size: 4-1/4" x 5-1/2" Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Integrated LED Wattage: 15w Lumens: 1300 Color Rendering Index (CRI): 93 Average Lifespan: 22,000 hours Bulb Included: Yes Voltage: 120 volts Gild / Alabaster