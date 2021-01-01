From visual comfort
Visual Comfort ARN 2071 Charlton 15" Medium Double Wall Light by AERIN White / Hand Rubbed Antique Brass Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Visual Comfort ARN 2071 Charlton 15" Medium Double Wall Light by AERIN Charlton Medium Double Wall Light Features Designed by AERIN Cord cover included for plug-in installation Requires (2) 40 watt max, medium (E26) bulbs Capable of being dimmed UL rated for dry locations 1 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Height: 14-1/2" Width: 45-1/2" Extension: 9-1/4" - 27-1/2" Backplate Size: 5-1/4" Round Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Number of Bulbs: 2 Max Watts Per Bulb: 40W Bulbs Included: No Voltage: 120 volts White / Hand Rubbed Antique Brass