From army ranger wear co
Army Ranger Wear Co Army Diamond Vintage 1st Battalion Ranger Regiment Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
This Army Ranger Diamond Vintage 1st Battalion Ranger Regiment apparel is for those old school Army Rangers of the Seventy Fifth Ranger Regiment throughout the world. Remember those forgotten war heroes with this Army Ranger Diamond product. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only